Support the news

Patriots Remain Undefeated After Close Game With Bills

September 30, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
New England Patriots' Matthew Slater celebrates his touchdown after recovering a blocked punt in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sept. 29, 2019. (Ron Schwane/AP)
New England Patriots' Matthew Slater celebrates his touchdown after recovering a blocked punt in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sept. 29, 2019. (Ron Schwane/AP)

The NFL has only two undefeated teams left this season. After a close contest with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the Patriots are one of them.

In a game where the defense of both teams stood out, the Patriots eked out a 16-10 win over the Bills.

ESPN football writer Mike Reiss joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes from upstate New York to recap the game.

This segment aired on September 30, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news