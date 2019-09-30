WBUR News
Patriots Remain Undefeated After Close Game With Bills
The NFL has only two undefeated teams left this season. After a close contest with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the Patriots are one of them.
In a game where the defense of both teams stood out, the Patriots eked out a 16-10 win over the Bills.
ESPN football writer Mike Reiss joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes from upstate New York to recap the game.
This segment aired on September 30, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
