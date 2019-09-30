Support the news

Amid Increase In Anti-Semitic Incidents, Jewish High Holiday Prep Includes Security
September 30, 2019
The holiest days of Judaism began Sunday night with the start of Rosh Hashanah, but preparations for the festivities are now almost universally accompanied by preparations for security.

WBUR's Simón Rios visited a local congregation that was ramping up safety efforts on Sunday.

This segment aired on September 30, 2019.

