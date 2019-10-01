Support the news

Judge Rules In Favor Of Harvard in Admissions Case03:09
October 01, 2019
A federal judge has ruled Harvard University does not discriminate against Asian-Americans in admissions. In the highly anticipated ruling, the judge said Harvard's admission process "passes constitutional muster."

GUEST

Carrie Jung, WBUR reporter. She tweets @Jung_Carrie.

This segment aired on October 1, 2019.

Lisa Mullins Twitter Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.

Carrie Jung Twitter Reporter, Edify
Carrie is a senior education reporter with Edify.

