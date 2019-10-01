WBUR News
Judge Rules In Favor Of Harvard in Admissions Case03:09Play
A federal judge has ruled Harvard University does not discriminate against Asian-Americans in admissions. In the highly anticipated ruling, the judge said Harvard's admission process "passes constitutional muster."
Carrie Jung, WBUR reporter. She tweets @Jung_Carrie.
This segment aired on October 1, 2019.
