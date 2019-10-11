WBUR News
The New England Patriots offense remains a work in progress. But thanks in large part to the defensive and special team units, the reigning Super Bowl champs remain undefeated.
The beat the Giants at Gillette Stadium last night, 34 to 14.
ESPN football writer Mike Reiss joined WBUR's Morning Edition to assess the team's play.
This segment aired on October 11, 2019.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
