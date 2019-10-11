Support the news

Pats Crush Giants At Home To Remain Undefeated03:56
October 11, 2019
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman stretches out to catch a pass in front of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, right, in the second half ofthe game Thursday (Elise Amendola/AP)
The New England Patriots offense remains a work in progress. But thanks in large part to the defensive and special team units, the reigning Super Bowl champs remain undefeated.

The beat the Giants at Gillette Stadium last night, 34 to 14.

ESPN football writer Mike Reiss joined WBUR's Morning Edition to assess the team's play.

This segment aired on October 11, 2019.

