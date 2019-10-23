WBUR News
The Boston Celtics tip off their regular season Wednesday night when they face the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Celtics hope to shake off last year's tumultuous regular season and disappointing playoff exit in their quest for another NBA title.
NBC Sports Boston's Celtics reporter Kyle Draper joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Jack Lepiarz to talk about the season ahead.
This segment aired on October 23, 2019.
Jack Lepiarz Reporter and Anchor
Jack Lepiarz is a reporter and anchor at WBUR.
