Pats' Belichick Hits Major Milestone With 300th Victory As A Head Coach
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has hit a milestone.
Following the Patriots 23-13 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Foxboro on Sunday night, team owner Robert Kraft presented Belichick a team ball to mark his 300th victory as a head coach.
ESPN football writer Mike Reiss joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to reflect on the accomplishment and the Patriots eighth win of the season.
This segment aired on October 28, 2019.
