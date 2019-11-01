WBUR News
Support the news
In Apparent First, Suffolk County Court Says Corporation Is Guilty Of Manslaughter02:20Play
For what's believed to be the first time, a Suffolk County court has found a corporation guilty of manslaughter.
The case tracks back three years to the deaths of two workers who drowned in a construction trench in Boston.
WBUR's Simón Rios joined Morning Edition to talk about the case.
This segment aired on November 1, 2019.
Simón Rios Reporter
Simón Ríos is an award-winning bilingual reporter in WBUR's newsroom.
+Join the discussion
Support the news