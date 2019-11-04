WBUR News
Patriots Suffer 1st Loss Of Season, Falling To Ravens 37-2004:38Play
There's only one undefeated NFL team left this season — and it's not the New England Patriots. It's the San Francisco 49ers.
In Baltimore Sunday night, the Patriots suffered their first loss of the season, falling to the Ravens by a score of 37-20.
ESPN football writer Mike Reiss joined Morning Edition to discuss the game.
This segment aired on November 4, 2019.
