Patriots Suffer 1st Loss Of Season, Falling To Ravens 37-2004:38
November 04, 2019
There's only one undefeated NFL team left this season — and it's not the New England Patriots. It's the San Francisco 49ers.

In Baltimore Sunday night, the Patriots suffered their first loss of the season, falling to the Ravens by a score of 37-20.

ESPN football writer Mike Reiss joined Morning Edition to discuss the game.

This segment aired on November 4, 2019.

