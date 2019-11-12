Deval Patrick May Join Race For The White House After All

Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick is said to be "strongly considering" getting into the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Various sources close to Patrick tell the New York Times that Patrick believes none of the current Democrats in the race have enough momentum to win. It's a sharp reversal from 11 months ago — when Patrick said on WBUR's Morning Edition that he would not run for the White House, citing family reasons.

With more on what could be Patrick's late entry into the presidential race, Tufts political science professor Jeff Berry joined WBUR's Bob Oakes.