Brady Critical Of Himself, Offense Despite Pats Win Against Eagles

November 18, 2019
New England Patriots' Tom Brady walks the field after the game. New England won 17-10. (Michael Perez/AP)
Another win for the Patriots. In Philadelphia Sunday, they beat the Eagles 17 to 10.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick called  it a satisfying win.

But quarterback Tom Brady wasn't so satisfied, especially with the offensive performance.

ESPN football writer Mike Reiss joined WBUR's Morning Edition to recap the game.

This segment aired on November 18, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

