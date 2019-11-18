WBUR News
Brady Critical Of Himself, Offense Despite Pats Win Against Eagles
Another win for the Patriots. In Philadelphia Sunday, they beat the Eagles 17 to 10.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick called it a satisfying win.
But quarterback Tom Brady wasn't so satisfied, especially with the offensive performance.
ESPN football writer Mike Reiss joined WBUR's Morning Edition to recap the game.
This segment aired on November 18, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
