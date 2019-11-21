Support the news

Familiar Themes Emerge In Latest Democratic Debate

November 21, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
The stage for the Democratic presidential primary debate is shown before Wednesday's debate in Atlanta. (John Amis/AP)
The stage for the Democratic presidential primary debate is shown before Wednesday's debate in Atlanta. (John Amis/AP)

Some familiar themes are arising at debates among the Democratic presidential candidates, like Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren again defending her call for a wealth tax.

Warren and Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders were not the focus of attacks though from other candidates, as in the last two debates. This debate overall had a less confrontational tone.

Tufts University Political Science Professor Jeff Berry joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to analyze the debate's impact.

This segment aired on November 21, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news