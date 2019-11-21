WBUR News
Familiar Themes Emerge In Latest Democratic Debate
Some familiar themes are arising at debates among the Democratic presidential candidates, like Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren again defending her call for a wealth tax.
Warren and Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders were not the focus of attacks though from other candidates, as in the last two debates. This debate overall had a less confrontational tone.
Tufts University Political Science Professor Jeff Berry joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to analyze the debate's impact.
This segment aired on November 21, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
