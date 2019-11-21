Familiar Themes Emerge In Latest Democratic Debate

Some familiar themes are arising at debates among the Democratic presidential candidates, like Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren again defending her call for a wealth tax.

Warren and Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders were not the focus of attacks though from other candidates, as in the last two debates. This debate overall had a less confrontational tone.

Tufts University Political Science Professor Jeff Berry joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to analyze the debate's impact.