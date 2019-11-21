WBUR News
How Sondland's Testimony In The Impeachment Hearings Reflects On U.S. Foreign Policy
The House Intelligence Committee's impeachment hearings resume Thursday morning after new evidence of a quid pro quo between President Trump and Ukraine surfaced yesterday.
Nicholas Burns, a Harvard Kennedy School of Government professor and former NATO ambassador, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about the testimony.
This segment aired on November 21, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
