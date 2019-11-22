Support the news

Former State Department Official Discusses Diplomatic Strife Revealed In Impeachment Hearings

November 22, 2019
This week's round of impeachment hearings ended Thursday with more State Department and foreign affairs officials describing what they consider unorthodox approaches to foreign policy.

Career diplomats have put themselves at odds with Republicans and Trump administration appointees for testifying against the president.

Glen Johnson, a former state department adviser to former secretary of state John Kerry, joined WBUR's Morning Edition  to talk about the strife in the state department.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

