Former State Department Official Discusses Diplomatic Strife Revealed In Impeachment Hearings
This week's round of impeachment hearings ended Thursday with more State Department and foreign affairs officials describing what they consider unorthodox approaches to foreign policy.
Career diplomats have put themselves at odds with Republicans and Trump administration appointees for testifying against the president.
Glen Johnson, a former state department adviser to former secretary of state John Kerry, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about the strife in the state department.
This segment aired on November 22, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
