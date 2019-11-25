Patriots Defeat Cowboys' Top-Ranking Offense For Another Victory

The New England Patriots now have 17 straight seasons with at least 10 victories. That's after besting the Dallas Cowboys 13-9 Sunday in cold, windy and rainy conditions at Gillette Stadium.

After sounding discouraged about the play of the Patriots offensive unit last week, quarterback Tom Brady sounded only a little more positive after the victory over the Cowboys on Sunday.

ESPN football writer Mike Reiss joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to recap the game.