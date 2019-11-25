Support the news

Patriots Defeat Cowboys' Top-Ranking Offense For Another Victory

November 25, 2019
Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry, right, catches a touchdown pass in the end zone as Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones tries to defend in the first half of the game. (Elise Amendola/AP)
The New England Patriots now have 17 straight seasons with at least 10 victories. That's after besting the Dallas Cowboys 13-9 Sunday in cold, windy and rainy conditions at Gillette Stadium.

After sounding discouraged about the play of the Patriots offensive unit last week, quarterback Tom Brady sounded only a little more positive after the victory over the Cowboys on Sunday.

ESPN football writer Mike Reiss joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to recap the game.

This segment aired on November 25, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

