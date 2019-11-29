Support the news

Bill On Beacon Hill Would Give More People The Right To Dry Their Clothes Outside03:53
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 29, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

The Mass. state legislature is reviewing a bill to allow more people the right to dry their clothes outside.

The bill would stop property owners from banning outdoor clothes lines, which could lessen the environmental impacts of using machine dryers.

State Senator Michael Barrett, of Lexington, one of the bill's sponsors, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about why the legislation is necessary.

This segment aired on November 29, 2019.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news