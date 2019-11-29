WBUR News
Bill On Beacon Hill Would Give More People The Right To Dry Their Clothes Outside03:53Play
The Mass. state legislature is reviewing a bill to allow more people the right to dry their clothes outside.
The bill would stop property owners from banning outdoor clothes lines, which could lessen the environmental impacts of using machine dryers.
State Senator Michael Barrett, of Lexington, one of the bill's sponsors, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about why the legislation is necessary.
This segment aired on November 29, 2019.
