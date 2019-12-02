Support the news

Patriots Lose To Texans 28-22 In Houston05:06
December 02, 2019
New England Patriots running back James White (28) is hit by Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph (24) on a run during the first half of the game Sunday in Houston. (David J. Phillip/AP)
The New England Patriots lost to the Houston Texans last night after a game that left quarterback Tom Brady visibly frustrated.

With the loss, the Patriots fell to 10-2 and dropped to the second playoff seed in the American Football League, behind the Baltimore Ravens.

ESPN football writer Mike Reiss joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to break down the game.

This segment aired on December 2, 2019.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

