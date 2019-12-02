WBUR News
The New England Patriots lost to the Houston Texans last night after a game that left quarterback Tom Brady visibly frustrated.
With the loss, the Patriots fell to 10-2 and dropped to the second playoff seed in the American Football League, behind the Baltimore Ravens.
ESPN football writer Mike Reiss joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to break down the game.
This segment aired on December 2, 2019.
