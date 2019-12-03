WBUR News
Boston was hit with its first major winter storm of the season Sunday night, with snow continuing to fall into Tuesday morning.
The one question on commuters minds was: how are the roads faring?
Boston's Chief of the Streets Chris Osgood joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about how the city is handling the slush.
This segment aired on December 3, 2019.
