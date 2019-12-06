WBUR News
Support the news
Federal Prosecutors Say Over 60 Gang Members, Associates Arrested In Sweep
Dozens of alleged members and associated of the Latin Kings organized crime gang face a variety of racketeering, drugs and weapon charges.
They were arrested Thursday morning in several Massachusetts cities and other East Coast states.
WBUR's Steve Brown joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report.
This segment aired on December 6, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
Steve Brown Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.
+Join the discussion
Support the news