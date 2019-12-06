Support the news

Federal Prosecutors Say Over 60 Gang Members, Associates Arrested In Sweep

December 06, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Dozens of alleged members and associated of the Latin Kings organized crime gang face a variety of racketeering, drugs and weapon charges.

They were arrested Thursday morning in several Massachusetts cities and other East Coast states.

WBUR's Steve Brown joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report.

This segment aired on December 6, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

Steve Brown Twitter Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news