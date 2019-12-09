The Patriots had not lost a game at Gillette Stadium since October 2017 — until Sunday.

Their 21-game home winning streak ended with 23-13 defeat Sunday at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. but it's a game many Patriots fans will claim their team would have won if not for serious mistakes by game officials.

ESPN football writer Mike Reiss joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to break down what went wrong.