Patriots Home Winning Streak Broken By Chiefs In 23-13 Loss05:01
December 09, 2019
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Damien Wilson, left, tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman in the second half of the game. (Charles Krupa/AP)
The Patriots had not lost a game at Gillette Stadium since October 2017 — until Sunday.

Their 21-game home winning streak ended with 23-13 defeat Sunday at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. but it's a game many Patriots fans will claim their team would have won if not for serious mistakes by game officials.

ESPN football writer Mike Reiss joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to break down what went wrong.

