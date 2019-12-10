Support the news

Report Says Safety Is Not A Priority For MBTA. What Does That Means For The Transit System?

December 10, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
MBTA Red Line train. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)
MBTA Red Line train. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

A new report by an independent panel calls out the MBTA for having a "questionable" approach to safety.

A summary of the panel's findings highlights failures in MBTA safety standards and accountability — even going so far as to say that safety is "not the priority" at the MBTA.

Jim Aloisi, former state secretary of transportation and board member of the group TransitMatters, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about the report's findings.

This segment aired on December 10, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news