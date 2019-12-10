Report Says Safety Is Not A Priority For MBTA. What Does That Means For The Transit System?

A new report by an independent panel calls out the MBTA for having a "questionable" approach to safety.

A summary of the panel's findings highlights failures in MBTA safety standards and accountability — even going so far as to say that safety is "not the priority" at the MBTA.

Jim Aloisi, former state secretary of transportation and board member of the group TransitMatters, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about the report's findings.