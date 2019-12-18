WBUR News
Rep. Clark Says Impeachment Vote Is About Upholding Oath Of Office
Heading into Wednesday's impeachment debate and potential vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she will not whip votes, or pressure Democrats to vote for impeachment. That includes Democrats in swing districts, whose re-election prospects may be affected by how they vote.
Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark, vice chair of the Democratic caucus in the House, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.
This segment aired on December 18, 2019.
