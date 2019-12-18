Support the news

Rep. Clark Says Impeachment Vote Is About Upholding Oath Of Office05:09
December 18, 2019
Democratic Caucus Vice Chair Katherine Clark, D-Mass., accompanied by Democratic Caucus Chairman Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of N.Y., left, speaks at a news conference following a House Democratic Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 23, 2019. (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Democratic Caucus Vice Chair Katherine Clark, D-Mass., accompanied by Democratic Caucus Chairman Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of N.Y., left, speaks at a news conference following a House Democratic Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 23, 2019. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Heading into Wednesday's impeachment debate and potential vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she will not whip votes, or pressure Democrats to vote for impeachment. That includes Democrats in swing districts, whose re-election prospects may be affected by how they vote.

Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark, vice chair of the Democratic caucus in the House, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.

This segment aired on December 18, 2019.

