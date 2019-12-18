Massachusetts Delegation Has Played Key Role In Impeachment Hearings

As the U.S. House has moved toward Wednesday's vote, two Massachusetts representatives have been highly visible.

Congressman Katherine Clark is a member of the House Leadership Committee and Rep. Jim McGovern chaired Tuesday's long and contentious meeting of the Rules Committee, which set the terms for the debate.

To discuss the Massachusetts delegation's role in impeachment, WBUR's senior correspondent in Washington Kimberly Atkins joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.