Massachusetts Delegation Has Played Key Role In Impeachment Hearings

December 18, 2019
Democratic Caucus Vice Chairman Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., leaves a news conference following a House Democratic caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 10. (Andrew Harnik/AP)
As the U.S. House has moved toward Wednesday's vote, two Massachusetts representatives have been highly visible.

Congressman Katherine Clark is a member of the House Leadership Committee and Rep. Jim McGovern chaired Tuesday's long and contentious meeting of the Rules Committee, which set the terms for the debate.

To discuss the Massachusetts delegation's role in impeachment, WBUR's senior correspondent in Washington Kimberly Atkins joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.

