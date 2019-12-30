Support the news

Maine Sen. Collins Under Pressure In Trump Impeachment Senate Trial07:05
December 30, 2019
There is perhaps no U.S. senator under more pressure ahead of the expected Senate impeachment trial of President Trump than Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.

Maine Public Radio's chief political correspondent Steve Mistler joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about how both the left and the right hope Collins will side with them in deciding Trump's future.

This segment aired on December 30, 2019.

