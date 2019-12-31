Support the news

What's Ahead For The U.S. Policy On Medical Deferred Action For Immigrants07:12
December 31, 2019
As 2019 comes to an end plenty of uncertainty remains about a U.S. policy that's allowed foreign nationals to remain temporarily in this country for medical treatment.

That follows the apparent cancellation of the policy, called medical deferred action, and then a statement that the policy would continue.

WBUR's Shannon Dooling broke the story and reviews what we know and don't know about what's coming in the year ahead for medical deferred action.

This segment aired on December 31, 2019.

