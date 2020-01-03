The New England Patriots' quest for another Super Bowl title continues Saturday night, when the Pats host the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

This is the first time in 10 years the Patriots are playing in the wild-card round. A loss in last Sunday's regular season finale cost the Pats a bye.

To preview the game, ESPN football reporter Mike Reiss joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.