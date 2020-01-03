Support the news

In The Team's First Wild-Card Playoff Game In A Decade, Pats Will Face Titans
January 03, 2020
The New England Patriots' quest for another Super Bowl title continues Saturday night, when the Pats host the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

This is the first time in 10 years the Patriots are playing in the wild-card round. A loss in last Sunday's regular season finale cost the Pats a bye.

To preview the game, ESPN football reporter Mike Reiss joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.

This segment aired on January 3, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

