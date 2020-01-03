WBUR News
Support the news
In The Team's First Wild-Card Playoff Game In A Decade, Pats Will Face Titans04:12Play
The New England Patriots' quest for another Super Bowl title continues Saturday night, when the Pats host the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the NFL playoffs.
This is the first time in 10 years the Patriots are playing in the wild-card round. A loss in last Sunday's regular season finale cost the Pats a bye.
To preview the game, ESPN football reporter Mike Reiss joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.
This segment aired on January 3, 2020.
+Join the discussion
Support the news