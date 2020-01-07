With Just 1 Month To Early Democratic Presidential Contests In Iowa, N.H., Where Do Voters Stand?

The Democratic presidential race remains up for grabs, just weeks before the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary.

Recent polls and fundraising indicate some momentum for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and slippage for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg appear to be holding steady.

To check in on where the race stands in Iowa and New Hampshire, WBUR's Morning Edition spoke to Josh Rogers, senior political reporter for New Hampshire Public Radio and Brianne Pfannenstiel, chief politics reporter for the Des Moines Register.