Rep. Kennedy Says 'Grave Concerns' Remain For U.S.-Iran Relations05:19
January 09, 2020
U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III participates in a roundtable discussion in October in Boston. (Steven Senne/AP)
Cooler heads appear to be prevailing — at least for the moment — on the growing tension with Iran.

President Trump said yesterday he would not retaliate with military force against Iran, since no American personnel were harmed in Iran's missile attack Tuesday against a military base in Iraq where U.S. soldiers were stationed.

To discuss relations with Iran and what's ahead, Rep. Joseph Kennedy III joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.

This segment aired on January 9, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

