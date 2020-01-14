Support the news

Preview: Tonight's Democratic Presidential Debate In Iowa

January 14, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

Bob Oakes sits down with Democrat Michael Curry, former president of Boston's NAACP, and former acting Republican Gov. Jane Swift, to discuss the Democratic presidential field ahead of tonight's debate in Iowa.

This segment aired on January 14, 2020. Audio will be available soon.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

Wilder Fleming Twitter Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a freelance political producer at WBUR, focusing on the long road to November 2020.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news