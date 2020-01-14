WBUR News
Preview: Tonight's Democratic Presidential Debate In Iowa
Bob Oakes sits down with Democrat Michael Curry, former president of Boston's NAACP, and former acting Republican Gov. Jane Swift, to discuss the Democratic presidential field ahead of tonight's debate in Iowa.
This segment aired on January 14, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Wilder Fleming Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a freelance political producer at WBUR, focusing on the long road to November 2020.
