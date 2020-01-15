There was tension heading into the final Democratic debate before the first voters go cast their votes in Iowa.

It came on the heels of Elizabeth Warren confirming a report that Bernie Sanders told her a woman could not win the presidency in 2020 — a report Sanders denied Tuesday night, saying in fact, he had made room for Warren to run five years ago.

Warren and Sanders, as well as the other candidates on the stage, largely held their fire toward each other and focused instead on trying to make the case to voters that they can beat President Trump.

WBUR's Washington correspondent Kimberly Atkins joined Morning Edition to break it down.