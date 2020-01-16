WBUR News
Holy Cross Mourns Loss Of Women's Rowing Team Member
The College of the Holy Cross community is mourning the loss of a student who was killed in a Florida crash involving the women's rowing team.
The coach and six others remain hospitalized.
WBUR reporter Quincy Walters joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report.
This segment aired on January 16, 2020.
