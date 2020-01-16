Support the news

Holy Cross Mourns Loss Of Women's Rowing Team Member
January 16, 2020
College of he Holy Cross Student Grace Rett was killed in a bus crash Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 (Photo courtesy Holy Cross)
The College of the Holy Cross community is mourning the loss of a student who was killed in a Florida crash involving the women's rowing team.

The coach and six others remain hospitalized.

WBUR reporter Quincy Walters joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report.

This segment aired on January 16, 2020.

