Clouds are now increasing across the region ahead of a low pressure system which will bring our first significant snow of the year.

This is not a big major snow storm by any measure, but we haven't seen a lot of snow since December, so it's time to think about winter driving skills again at least for a few hours.

Snow falls heavy at times Saturday evening, but is over by Sunday morning. (Dave Epstein/WBUR)

The air is very dry over us today, which means that as the snow starts to push in from the southwest it will actually evaporate before reaching the ground. The effect will keep us dry through the daylight hours. Any snowflakes that get here before sunset would be very light.

Snow will overspread the area this evening and end before dawn Sunday. (Courtesy COD Weather)

During the middle part of this evening, the snow will come down steadier and heavier, and there may be a few hours around 8 p.m. to midnight where we see an inch of snow per hour.

The snow will become progressively stickier as the evening rolls along, and may even change briefly to rain before ending south of Boston.

I'm expecting 2 to 4 inches in Boston, with 3 to 6 inches as you get north and west of the city. For those of you who live on Cape Cod and the Islands, there could be up to 2 inches of snow.

The snow should end well before dawn. Tomorrow will feature a blend of clouds and sunshine and mild temperatures. You’ll be able to clear the snow away easily and, with the sun out, it should melt to bare pavement.

Cold and seasonal weather returns for MLK Day on Monday and Tuesday with sunshine and dry conditions.

Forecast For The Weekend

Saturday: Partly sunny, then cloudy with evening snow. May change to rain at night well south of Boston. Two to four inches in Boston. More snow north and west, less on the Cape/Islands. Highs in the 30s.

Saturday night: Snow could be heavy at times before 1 a.m. Temperatures rising into the 30s. Some rain at the end over Cape Cod.

Sunday: Leftover snow or rain showers. Then partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the 30s.

Monday (MLK Day): Mostly sunny, mid-20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs 21-27.