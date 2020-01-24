WBUR News
State Senate Plan Calls For Net-Zero Emissions By 2050
State leaders are pledging to bring Massachusetts' carbon emissions down to net-zero by 2050.
Governor Charlie Baker announced the goal in his State of the Commonwealth address Tuesday — and Senate leadership released its own package of climate legislation Thursday.
It calls for all-electric MBTA buses, carbon pricing and a new government watchdog group.
State Senator Michael Barrett, one of the architects of the plan, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the ambitious legislation.
