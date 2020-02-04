On Monday night, the country waited — and waited — for results from the Iowa caucus to come in. As of Tuesday morning, the state still hasn't begun reporting any official numbers.

Speaking to supporters late Monday, Elizabeth Warren acknowledged that the outcome remains unknown — but she still had a message of positivity going forward.

"Tonight, as a party, we are one step closer to defeating the most corrupt president in American history," Warren said.

WBUR senior political reporter Anthony Brooks was with Sen. Warren's campaign into the wee hours. He joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report.