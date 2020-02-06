WBUR News
Support the news
On The Campaign Trail In N.H., Weld, Patrick Visit Youth Climate Town Hall04:00Play
With less than a week to go before the New Hampshire primary, two former Massachusetts governors plug away in the Granite State on their long shot bids for the White House.
Republican Bill Weld, and Democrat Deval Patrick each made campaign stops yesterday at a youth climate and clean energy town hall in Concord, New Hampshire.
WBUR's Steve Brown and Chris Citorik joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report.
This segment aired on February 6, 2020.
Steve Brown Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.
Chris Citorik Producer, Radio Boston
Chris Citorik is a producer for Radio Boston.
+Join the discussion
Support the news