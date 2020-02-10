The town of Rochester, New Hampshire, has a reputation as a political bellwether — a city where the vote has consistently mirrored the state over the past 20 odd years.

In the 2016 presidential primaries, for example, Rochester sprang for the statewide winner of both parties — Republican Donald Trump, and Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders — and it came within three points of the statewide tally in both elections.

Rochester also mirrors the state in terms of undeclared voters: according to the latest numbers from the city clerk's office, some 43% of Rochester's voters are independents — which is virtually the same across New Hampshire.

In the 2016 general election, Rochester chose Donald Trump (55%) over Hillary Clinton (44%).

On the eve of the 2020 New Hampshire primary, WBUR's Wilder Fleming headed over to Rochester's Revolution Taproom, to hear what voters are thinking this time around.