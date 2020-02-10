A court hearing is scheduled today after the treatment of prisoners at Massachusetts maximum security prison.

Defense attorneys allege the state Department of Correction is violating the prisoners rights by denying them access to legal counsel and legal documents. They also say their clients have been abused at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center since violence broke out last month and three correction officers were hurt.

The DOC says restrictions were placed on prisoners after the violence, but most have been lifted.

Groups of lawmakers have been visiting Souza to see the situations firsthand among them is Northampton Democratic Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about that further.