Mass. State Rep. David Nangle Faces Federal Bank And Wire Fraud Charges05:13Play
Longtime Lowell state Rep. David Nangle faces federal charges for allegedly using campaign funds to pay his gambling debts and other personal expenses.
WBUR's Steve Brown was in court for Nangle's arraignment.
This segment aired on February 18, 2020.
Steve Brown Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
