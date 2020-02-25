WBUR Analysts: Broad Appeal Of Sanders' Message Should Be A Wake Up Call For All Of Us

After an impressive win in the Nevada caucuses, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is the candidate to beat in tonight’s Democratic debate, with both the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday fast approaching.

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign, meanwhile, continues to disappoint, raising questions about how long she can hang on.

Our weekly political analysts, Democrat Michael Curry, former president of Boston’s NAACP, and former Republican Gov. Jane Swift, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss.

Swift says that while Sanders' "head of steam" could now be hard to stop, Democratic Party rules that require the nominee to garner over 50% of delegates could still easily lead to a brokered convention in Milwaukee.