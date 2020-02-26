Support the news

Democrats Get Raucous During South Carolina Debate06:42
February 26, 2020
From left, Democratic presidential candidates, Mike Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders,Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer, participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate in Charleston, S.C. (Patrick Semansky/AP)
It was a messy, raucous and contentious debate in Charleston, South Carolina between seven Democratic presidential candidates in their final meeting before the state's primary on Saturday.

That will be followed three days later by Super Tuesday, with a third of nominating delegates at stake. So, a lot was on the line last night.

WBUR's Anthony Brooks joined Morning Edition to talk about Tuesday night's debate.

This segment aired on February 26, 2020.

Anthony Brooks Twitter Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.

