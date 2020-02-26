WBUR News
Democrats Get Raucous During South Carolina Debate06:42Play
It was a messy, raucous and contentious debate in Charleston, South Carolina between seven Democratic presidential candidates in their final meeting before the state's primary on Saturday.
That will be followed three days later by Super Tuesday, with a third of nominating delegates at stake. So, a lot was on the line last night.
WBUR's Anthony Brooks joined Morning Edition to talk about Tuesday night's debate.
This segment aired on February 26, 2020.
Anthony Brooks Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.
