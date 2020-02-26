Support the news

Mass. Dem Chair Says Party Will Eventually Unite Behind One Candidate03:50
February 26, 2020
Super Tuesday is just one week away — when 14 states, including Massachusetts, will vote in the Democratic presidential primary.

With a ton of delegates on the line, the candidates' gloves are off and the infighting is in high gear.

But Gus Bickford, chair of the Massachusetts Democratic Party, tells WBUR he thinks the Democrats will ultimately unite behind one candidate. He joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about it.

This segment aired on February 26, 2020.

