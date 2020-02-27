Support the news

State Transportation Bill Could Raise $600M In Revenue — And Gas Prices05:16
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
February 27, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

The Massachusetts Legislature will soon debate a bill aimed at raising money for improvements in the state's transportation system.

The bill, unveiled Wednesday by leaders of the Massachusetts House, could produce $600 million in new transportation revenue — partly by increasing taxes on gas and ride-sharing companies like Uber.

For more on the reaction to the transportation bill, WBUR's Morning Edition was joined by State Rep. Bill Straus, who co-chairs the legislature's Joint Committee on Transportation.

This segment aired on February 27, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news