The Massachusetts Legislature will soon debate a bill aimed at raising money for improvements in the state's transportation system.

The bill, unveiled Wednesday by leaders of the Massachusetts House, could produce $600 million in new transportation revenue — partly by increasing taxes on gas and ride-sharing companies like Uber.

For more on the reaction to the transportation bill, WBUR's Morning Edition was joined by State Rep. Bill Straus, who co-chairs the legislature's Joint Committee on Transportation.