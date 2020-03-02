Of the 14 states set to vote on Super Tuesday, the biggest prize is California — with 415 delegates up for grabs.

But while Bernie Sanders holds a formidable lead, California rules mean it's highly unlikely Sanders will win them all. Elizabeth Warren, who along with Joe Biden is battling for second — could win substantial Golden State delegates of her own.

That's according to Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, a political analyst and longtime professor at the University of Southern California, who says Sanders' runaway lead in the polls can be traced to his unmatched ground game in California. She joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes for more.