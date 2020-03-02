WBUR News
Massachusetts joins 13 other states on Super Tuesday in the biggest presidential primary day of 2020.
More than a third of delegates to the Democratic National Convention will be chosen. And this weekend, the campaigns made their final cases to voters in Massachusetts.
WBUR's Fred Thys followed the campaigns through the weekend and joined Morning Edition to report.
This segment aired on March 2, 2020.
