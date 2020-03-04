WBUR News
With Joe Biden Emerging As Frontrunner, Here's Where The Democratic Race Stands04:55Play
By at least one measure, there's a new clear leader in the Democratic presidential primary.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is now well ahead in Democratic delegates. Biden won at least 9 of the 14 Super Tuesday states — including Elizabeth Warren's home state of Massachusetts.
To assess where the race stands, WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes spoke with Tufts University political science professor Jeff Berry.
This segment aired on March 4, 2020.
