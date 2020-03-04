Support the news

March 04, 2020
By at least one measure, there's a new clear leader in the Democratic presidential primary.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is now well ahead in Democratic delegates. Biden won at least 9 of the 14 Super Tuesday states — including Elizabeth Warren's home state of Massachusetts.

To assess where the race stands, WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes spoke with Tufts University political science professor Jeff Berry.

This segment aired on March 4, 2020.

