Biden Sees Unexpected Surge On Super Tuesday, Including In Massachusetts
Massachusetts is among several states where former Vice President Joe Biden came out on top in the Super Tuesday primaries.
Biden beat Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Commonwealth by more than 7 seven points. Sen. Elizabeth Warren finished in third place.
WBUR's Chris Citorik reports on the surprise Biden victory.
This segment aired on March 4, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Chris Citorik Producer, Radio Boston
Chris Citorik is a producer for Radio Boston.
