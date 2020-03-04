WBUR News
Support the news
Mass. Democratic Voters Pick Biden, Warren Loses At Home
Massachusetts Democrats are behind the presidential bid of former Vice President Joe Biden.
It was a disappointing day in the state for Sen. Elizabeth Warren. She came in third, also trailing Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
WBUR's Simon Rios spent the day talking to Democrats as they cast their votes. He joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report.
This segment aired on March 4, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Simón Rios Reporter
Simón Ríos is an award-winning bilingual reporter in WBUR's newsroom.
+Join the discussion
Support the news