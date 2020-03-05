Support the news

Elizabeth Warren Ends Her Presidential Bid03:43
March 05, 2020
She's out.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has suspended her campaign for President of the United States.

WBUR's Fred Thys was outside of Warren's Cambridge home Wednesday as the no-former condidate spoke to supporters and the media.

This segment aired on March 5, 2020.

Fred Thys
Fred Thys reports on politics and higher education for WBUR.

Lisa Mullins
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.

