WBUR News
Support the news
Elizabeth Warren Ends Her Presidential Bid03:43Play
She's out.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has suspended her campaign for President of the United States.
WBUR's Fred Thys was outside of Warren's Cambridge home Wednesday as the no-former condidate spoke to supporters and the media.
This segment aired on March 5, 2020.
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
+Join the discussion
Support the news