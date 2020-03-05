WBUR News
Support the news
What Went Wrong And What's Next For Elizabeth Warren05:26Play
Sen. Elizabeth Warren has suspended her campaign for president, eneded what was once a promising bid for the White House. Washington Correspondent Kimberly Atkins join's WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss Warren's announcement that she is suspending her campaign for president., the reaction to it, and what comes next for the senator.
This segment aired on March 5, 2020.
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
Kimberly Atkins Senior News Correspondent
Kimberly Atkins is a senior news correspondent for WBUR, covering national political news from Washington, D.C., with a New England focus.
Support the news