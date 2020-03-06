Elizabeth Warren's decision to drop out of the presidential race left many in her base feeling devastated.

That's how Rebecca Pinn, president of the Young Democrats of Massachusetts, described her own reaction at least.

"It's really hard, especially when ... we're talking about our futures, to see someone be so competent, be so prepared, and then be punished for that," says Pinn, who serves as president of the Young Democrats of Massachusetts, an advocacy group for Democratic voters under the age of 36.

Pinn talks with Morning Edition's Bob Oakes about why she thinks the Warren campaign failed to stay on top, and how young Warren supporters might be feeling about the remaining presidential candidates.