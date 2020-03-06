Support the news

One Young Warren Supporter Urges Dems To Focus Down The Ballot04:12
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 06, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

Elizabeth Warren's decision to drop out of the presidential race left many in her base feeling devastated.

That's how Rebecca Pinn, president of the Young Democrats of Massachusetts, described her own reaction at least.

"It's really hard, especially when ... we're talking about our futures, to see someone be so competent, be so prepared, and then be punished for that," says Pinn, who serves as president of the Young Democrats of Massachusetts, an advocacy group for Democratic voters under the age of 36.

Pinn talks with Morning Edition's Bob Oakes about why she thinks the Warren campaign failed to stay on top, and how young Warren supporters might be feeling about the remaining presidential candidates.

This segment aired on March 6, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

Wilder Fleming Twitter Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a political producer at WBUR, focused on the path to November 2020.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news