With all of Italy under lockdown and the U.S. banning travel for visitors from the European Union, American citizens who are in those countries are scrambling to get home.

An Ithaca College student from Sudbury, 20-year-old Emily Guderian, returned to the U.S. late Thursday night from a semester in Italy cut short. She got back to her home today and began a 14-day quarantine, to make sure she didn't contract the coronavirus.

"I'm just supposed to watch for the symptoms — those being fever and cough and any shortness of breath," Guderian said. "I'm also not in contact with anyone — including my family — within six feet, so I can avoid spreading any germs."

"The hardest part is having to come home from Italy, where I was expected to stay for a few more months, and have to stay in my room for fourteen days," she added. "I am so thankful that I was able to study abroad for the time that I was there. So I'm trying to find the positives in having that opportunity, because I know not everyone does. And I hope that everyone is safe in Italy and now in the U.S."

Emily and her mother, Karen Guderian, spoke to WBUR's Jack Lepiarz over the phone.